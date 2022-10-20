Namoi Valley Independent
Namoi Valley's Elken Downs sold at auction

Updated October 20 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:11am
THE quality 518 hectare (1280 acre) Namoi Valley property Elken Downs has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.6 million.

