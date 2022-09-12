Namoi Valley Independent
Bulaarr Dhigaraa explores connections to country and the mother-daughter relationship

By Newsroom
September 12 2022 - 4:00am
Bulaarr Dhigaraa is a collective of works that reflect the creative journeys of Tess Reading and Jodie Herden.

An exhibition which explores intrinsic connections to country, and their unwavering connection as mother and daughter has opened at Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery.

