An exhibition which explores intrinsic connections to country, and their unwavering connection as mother and daughter has opened at Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery.
Bulaarr Dhigaraa is a collective of works that reflect the creative journeys of Tess Reading and Jodie Herden.
The exhibition showcases various mediums including paint, found objects, photography, digital media and ceramics and will also include an Arts North West project Miyaay Miyaay: 7 Sisters, which will be exhibited for the first time.
The Seven Sisters songline is an epic narrative that spans from the West Coast through Central Australia to the North West of NSW and to Gamilaroi country.
Miyaay Miyaay celebrates the Gamilaroi version of this Aboriginal story and was developed by two key Gamilaroi artists - writer Cathy Craigie and dancer Katie Leslie - and a myriad of powerful women in community.
The project is supported by the NSW Government's Creative Koori Fund through Create NSW and the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund through Regional Arts NSW.
The exhibition continues until 3pm on Sunday, October 9 at The Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery at 81-83 Chandos Street, Gunnedah.
