Dudes put a cool new spin on Snow White

Snow White gets a whole new spin when an interactive, educational and fun performance for children comes to the Civic in September.
Snow White and the Seven Cool Dudes, by A. J. Bailey will be performed at The Civic at 10.30am on Tuesday, September 20.
The show, aimed at children from three to 11 years, has been designed to help keep Aussie kids fit and healthy.
"This interactive production encourages kids to role play and become a variety of characters," Acting Cultural Precinct Team Leader Madeline Buhagiar said.
"Children might even find themselves rapping as one of the Cool Dudes.
"This is a bright, fun performance with a great message for the young audience."
In this fractured fairytale, Snow White is becoming more beautiful every day and the Wicked Queen is not happy, so she has decided to send Snow White away, to get rid of her once and for all.
The Magic Mirror has warned The Wicked Queen this is a huge mistake - Snow White is beautiful on the inside and the outside too - everyone likes her. The Queen isn't listening, and she orders the Hunter from her palace to take Snow White into the forest and leave her there... forever!
Meanwhile, the Cool Dudes have decided it's time they started making healthier food choices and doing some exercise - they can't sit around eating junk food and playing video games for hours on end. It's time to get outside and enjoy the day!
Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for groups of 10 or more. Book in for the 10.30am performance of Snow White and the Seven Cool Dudes on Tuesday, September 20 at the Civic Theatre at https://augsc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/78302
