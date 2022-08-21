Namoi Valley Independent

Group 4: Boggabri coach Shane Rampling left frustrated after Roos fall to Werris Creek 38-28

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Millar's efforts weren't enough as Boggabri fell to Werris Creek on Saturday. Picture Boggabri & District Rugby League Club Facebook

Boggabri's quest for a Group 4 first grade semi-final spot ended at David Taylor Park on Saturday when the Kangaroos were beaten 38-28 by the Werris Creek Magpies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.