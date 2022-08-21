Boggabri's quest for a Group 4 first grade semi-final spot ended at David Taylor Park on Saturday when the Kangaroos were beaten 38-28 by the Werris Creek Magpies.
It was a tough defeat for the Roos, who were clinging to the hope of a late run to sneak into fourth.
They needed to win their last two games (against Werris Creek and North Tamworth) and have Moree beaten (by North Tamworth and Manilla) just to draw level with the Boars.
However, their fate was doubly sealed as Moree beat North Tamworth 32-20 at Moree.
That result the Roos did not know until well after their match had concluded.
The disappointment of a loss in such an important game was etched on coach Shane Rampling's face in the dressing shed after the game.
His side had started the game well, leading 4-nil through a well crafted Kaylan Murray try.
The home side hit back and led 14-4 with three quick tries before the Roos regrouped again and Ash White scored a crucial try just before the break when he picked up a loose ball to cross in the 39th minute.
Down 14-10 at the break the Roos needed to score first and they did more than that.
White's brilliant dummy set up lock Jack Gillham for a try in just the third minute of the second half and then, just two minutes later, Bailey Lennox crashed over for another try to zoom the Roos to a 22-14 lead.
It looked like part of Boggabri's miracle might be about to unfold.
Especially when fullback Isaiah Adams almost won the race to a grubbered kick, only for the little Roos fullback to be denied by the deadball line.
However, the game took another dramatic turn a few minutes later when teenage winger Tyler Swift raced away to score from a scrum and claw the Magpies back to a 22-20 deficit.
More was to come as the home side dominated, Ronin Hadden scoring just a couple of minutes later to regain the lead and when young lock Riley Leonard raced away to score the Magpies led 32-22 with 20 minutes left.
The game had changed in a twinkling and there was no way back for the Roos as Hadden scored his third try of the day.
Rampling was a disappointed and dejected coach, his Roos having shown how good and bad they can be.
"Our discipline was poor, not much more I can say," Rampling told Group 4 Media after the game.
"We got in a position to win the game but threw it away, the same thing has been happening every week. It's just frustrating."
Frustrating for players such as prop Nic Millar.
Millar was one of the best, if not the best, players on the field.
He made many busts up the middle and on the fringes that could have, and should have, led to tries or major gains in metres.
"There was no one there," Rampling said of any support.
"I know how good we can play," he continued "and what we can achieve".
"We had a golden opportunity today but threw it away. We had a lack of urgency when we had the ball and their offloads killed us.
"Nic was outstanding."
Rampling is hoping his side can finish the season off with a big effort against competition leading North Tamworth at home (Jubilee Oval) next Sunday.
