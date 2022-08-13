Namoi Valley Independent

Racing: Gunnedah August 15 meeting transferred to Scone

Updated August 14 2022 - 12:13am, first published August 13 2022 - 11:49pm
Ag Quip meeting transferred to Scone after rain leaves track 'waterlogged'

Monday's Ag Quip Race Day meeting has been transferred to Scone after rain overnight on Saturday left the track unsuitable for racing.

