Ag Quip meeting transferred to Scone after rain leaves track 'waterlogged'

Monday's Ag Quip Race Day meeting has been transferred to Scone after rain overnight on Saturday left the track unsuitable for racing.
Racing NSW reported that following 32mm of rain the Gunnedah Racecourse was waterlogged and unable to host the meeting.
Advertisement
As a result of the move there has been some changes to the distances for races 1 and 4.
READ ALSO:
The opening race - the Saddle Cup For Spring 24 Sept Maiden Plate - has been amended from 1250m to 1200m while the Mannion Drilling Benchmark 66 Handicap has been extended from 2050m to 2200m.
The Scone track was as of Sunday morning rated a Heavy 10 with the rail in the true position.
The transferred meeting comes after Friday's Tamworth meeting was abandoned after three races.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.