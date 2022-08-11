Cameron Maxwell lay motionless on the ground, the victim of a spear tackle at the conclusion of Gunnedah's clash against the Tigers at the Manilla Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
"He'll be all right," said veteran Bulldogs centre Aaron Donnelly after wandering over from the side's bench - where he had watched the match as a spectator - to check on the 24-year-old winger.
Maxwell had been speared neck first into the ground. Looking stunned, he sat up - before being helped to his feet and walking off the ground.
"It shocked the f**k out of me," he said of the tackle, adding that it left him with "pins and needles running down the neck".
"I was a bit shaken up after it," he also said of the worst-ever illegal tackle committed against him.
The tackle resulted in a penalty, which was taken after the full-time siren, but no send-off.
It is unclear who tackled Maxwell, in what was an unfortunate end to his best game as a fledgling first-grader.
After crashing over early in the match, he bagged a double when he soared high to mark a Dylan Lake cross-field kick in the 48th minute.
Showered and changed following Gunnedah's 32-26 win, there were no visible signs of the trauma he had endured a short time earlier.
He had just polled well in the Bulldogs' players' player award - his showing an improvement on his first-grade debut the previous round.
In that game, he dropped the ball from the kick-off to start proceedings, with Moree going on to maul Gunnedah 58-12 at Kitchener Park.
"It was pretty average," he said of his debut, adding: "Bloody oath, mate" when asked if he had got a confidence boost from rebounding strongly against Manilla.
Maxwell's late first-grade debut mirrors his late start to bricklaying.
The former Gunnedah High student is up at 4.30am on weekdays to work as a first-year apprentice for a Tamworth company.
"Getting used to it," he said of the early rises.
This Gunnedah junior is the son of former Bulldog Peter Maxwell. Debuting in the top grade "meant a lot" to the flyer.
"My old boy's always played footy. It was good to make him proud," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
