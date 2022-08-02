Namoi Valley Independent

Bowls: Gunnedah's Craig Cameron, Dylan Eather and Sam Pryor crowned Zone 3 state triples champions

August 2 2022
Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club's Craig Cameron, Dylan Eather and Sam Pryor will represent the zone in the men's state triples at the State Finals.

