Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club's Craig Cameron, Dylan Eather and Sam Pryor will represent the zone in the men's state triples at the State Finals.
The trio took out the Zone 3 title at the event played at South Tamworth Bowling Club on the weekend to be crowned zone champions and win through to next year's state finale.
Advertisement
After being undefeated through their section matches, they were then too good for Lightning Ridge's David Webb, Darren Richards and Jay Morris in the final winning 31-14.
The reserve and senior triples zone finals were also held on the weekend.
READ ALSO:
South Tamworth's Greg Harris, Jeff Myers and Steve Graham won the senior triples.
They accounted for the Lightning Ridge combination of Rex Skuthorpe, David Samuelsson and Ray Brown in the final 26-13.
The host club performed well across the weekend with Garry Collins, Peter King and Nathan Williamson winning the open reserves.
They defeated another Lightning Ridge team - Mick Mitchell, Heidi Monch and Adam Webb - in the final 25-17.
The triples was the first state championship event for the zone for the 2022-23 bowls season and involved teams from right across the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.