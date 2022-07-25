Gunnedah captain James Perrett says he always knew they "had the comeback in us" after they pulled off a miraculous win to pile more heart-break on Moree on Saturday.
Trailing 27-7 midway through the second half, it seemed the Red Devils' bubble might be about to burst.
But as the saying goes 'it's not over until the fat lady sings', Cameron Mitchell scoring with about a minute-and-a-half remaining and Perrett converting to pip the Bulls 28-27.
Not the first time this season the Red Devils have conjured a late try to win, they had had a couple of close calls before Mitchell's match sealer.
Perrett said they were held up once. Another time Marcus Hayne had the ball kicked out of his hands trying to score. They also had a rolling maul that was collapsed that if it wasn't they probably would have scored off.
"I always knew we had the comeback in us," he said.
"We just needed the ball. Every time we had the ball and kept it for more than a few phases we were very dangerous. It was just keeping hold of it."
The second week in-a-row the Bulls have had the win snatched from their grasp in the dying minutes after Narrabri scored after the bell the previous week to draw, Perrett said the structure, and way they played in the first half "was probably the best we've played so far this year".
"They were playing like the team that really needed to win, wanted it more," he said.
"Everything they did worked and they disrupted us and our game plan and our game play very well.
"We just couldn't get a roll on. We couldn't hold the ball for long enough in that first half to get any structure and continuity."
As a result they didn't really have a lot of ball, but they did manage one try with Sanimo Navatu getting across the line.
Perrett did a lot of the talking at half-time and just reminded them that they had "been in this position before".
"We know we're a second half team that can score points," he told them.
"We just need to get back to our structure and take it slow. We don't need to panic, don't need to rush."
Moving forward and with the finals looming, the big thing for the Red Devils is putting together a good first half.
"We know if we can absorb the pressure we can run away with it in the second half. It's just about absorbing that pressure in the first half and taking the opportunities when they come to us," Perrett said.
Last season winning their first minor premiership since 2004, he said the belief is strong that they can end their 52 year premiership drought.
"We all think we can do it," he said.
"We just know that we've got to keep building, keep working to our structures and our patterns and getting the little things right.
"Now it's about perfecting our game."
They have a big two weeks coming up with Inverell in a top of the table clash at home on Saturday and Pirates away the following weekend.
