Gunnedah's labour shortage could soon be at an end, after a visit by a delegation of the Tongan cabinet this week.
The visit comes hot on the heels of a visit by Tongan princess Angelika Ltfuipeka Tukuaho, who visited the North West in June to sign up to a sister city agreement between Gunnedah and Kolomotu'a, Tonga.
Advertisement
The town is looking to the Kingdom of Tonga to help fill skills shortages in the booming community, including in agriculture.
Gunnedah Mayor, Jamie Chaffey, encouraged the local business community to meet the cabinet delegation on Wednesday, to discuss opportunities for partnership between the two communities.
READ MORE:
"This is a very welcome next step forward in our partnership with Tonga," Councillor Chaffey said.
"Our new visitors are members of the cabinet that approved the sister city relationship and they will report back to the cabinet when they return.
"This visit is the ideal time to introduce these key decisions-makers to our business community to discuss first-hand the many opportunities to be found in our shire."
The delegation will meet the business community at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery on Wednesday, July 20 from 8am.
Gunnedah businesses will have an opportunity for labour discussions with the cabinet delegation.
Gunnedah Shire Council is among the first councils in the country with a sister city relationship with the Kingdom of Tonga. It was approved by the council last year.
Princess Latufuipeka is also the Tongan High Commissioner to Australia.
She told a crowd of locals at a June signing ceremony that the Gunnedah relationship offered a range of opportunities to both communities including "administrative, economic, investment, trade, agriculture, tourism, education, cultural, labour mobility and other activities of mutual exchange benefit".
Minister of Internal Affairs, Sangster Saulala, Minister of Labour, Dr Viliami Uasike, and the CEO of Internal Affairs, Dr Fotu Fisiiahi will visit the region as part of the Tongan cabinet delegation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.