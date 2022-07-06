GUNNEDAH Bulldogs continued their climb back into WEG Group 4 premiership contention with a 42-32 win over Narrabri at Kitchener Park.
In the process the Bulldogs might dealt a fatal blow to Narrabri's premiership hopes, consigning them to a fifth successive loss.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs started the game well and led 22-6 at halftime before the Blues responded with a great start to the second half.
At 22-all it was anyone's game but while Narrabri's run ended the Bulldogs sparked back.
Read also:
"We starved them of the ball in the first half," Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel told G4 Media.
"They came back strong though early in the second half. We didn't make any errors but just gave away penalty after penalty."
Narrabri took advantage.
"We clawed our way back to 22-all," captain-coach Jake Rumsby told G4 Media.
"But then we made a couple of mistakes and then two bar reads in defence and were under the pump from there."
He said it makes the Blues semi-final chances a tough task.
"We've got to win from here on," he said.
"It's mathematically possible to make it, just a lot harder than it was."
He said a 'few old faces" had "put their hands up again.
"The Daniel Howes and Sam Sadlers never let you down.
"It's just been one of those seasons where we are missing eight to 10 regulars. It's no excuse though, but our defence has been poor, not up to first grade standard."
Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel said the simple Bulldog game plan has worked well the last two weeks, providing a 36-20 win over Boggabri and now a 42-32 win over Narrabri.
"Two weeks in a row we've stuck to the game plan for the full 80 minutes," Schmiedel said.
Advertisement
"Two weeks in a row we've beaten a side above us on the table."
He thought props Lincon Smith and Aiden Davis were his best.
"Trent (Hilton) was massive off the bench and through the middle."
"KC was great on the edges" he said of backrower KC Edmonds and "Jono was excellent" referring to five-eighth Jono Crowe.
"He had his best game of the season for us today."
GUNNEDAH 42 (Dylan O'Brien 2, Sam Lavis 2, Aaron Donnelly, Mitch Fletcher, Jono Crowe, Dylan Lake tries, O'Brien 4, Jared Heinrich gls) d NARRABRI 32 (Jacob Nichols 2, Travis Small, Sam Sadler, Jake Rumsby tries, Small 4gls) G4 B&F: 3 Lincon Smith (G), 2 Daniel Howe (Narr), 1 Jono Crowe (G).
Advertisement
Second Grade: NARRABRI 24 (Robert Condron 2, Nick Willoughby, Lachlan Thorn tries, Cameron Thorn 4gls) d GUNNEDAH 18 (Paul Sharpley 2, Matt Buck, Will Maggs tries, Farran Lamb gl) G4 B&F: 3 Rylee Saddler (Narr), 2 Nick Willoughby (Narr), 1 Codie Fordham (G).
Under 18: GUNNEDAH 64 (Matthew Ross 3, Billy Youman 3, Charlie Lawrence 2, Cameron Byrnes, Trent White, Archer Harrison tries, Zack Doring 7, Youman, Trent White, Rory Thomas gls) d NARRABRI 10 (Malik Dennis 2 tries, Bernard O'Connor gl) G4 B&F: 3 Bradley Fuller (G), 2 Zack Doring (G), 1 Billy Youman (G).
Ladies League Tag: GUNNEDAH 40 (Charlotte Eather 3, Jacqui Jones, Carys Griffiths, Zoe Eather, Amia Beasley tries, Piper Rankmore 6gls) d NARRABRI 10 (Amelie Johnson 2 tries, Tashanny Clark gl) G4 B&F: 3 Charlotte Eather (G), 2 Jacqui Jones (G), 1 Tashanny Clark (Narr).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.