Namoi Valley Independent

Group 4: Gunnedah Bulldogs beat Narrabri Blues

By Geoff Newling
Updated July 6 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:15am
LETHAL: Dylan O'Brien has scored as try double against Narrabri.

GUNNEDAH Bulldogs continued their climb back into WEG Group 4 premiership contention with a 42-32 win over Narrabri at Kitchener Park.

Local News

