Namoi Valley Independent

Group 4 Rugby League: Gunnedah claim second straight upset with 42-32 win over Narrabri

By Geoff Newling
Updated July 4 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impact player: Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel said Trent Hilton was massive for them off the bench in Sunday's win over Narrabri.

Gunnedah Bulldogs continued their climb back into Group 4 premiership contention with a 42-32 win over Narrabri at Kitchener Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.