Gunnedah Bulldogs continued their climb back into Group 4 premiership contention with a 42-32 win over Narrabri at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
In the process the Bulldogs might have dealt a fatal blow to Narrabri's premiership hopes, consigning them to a fifth successive loss.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs started the game well and led 22-6 at halftime before the Blues responded with a great start to the second half.
At 22-all it was anyone's game but while Narrabri's run ended the Bulldogs sparked back.
"We starved them of the ball in the first half," Bulldogs coach Mick Schmiedel told G4 Media.
READ ALSO:
"They came back strong though early in the second half. We didn't make any errors but just gave away penalty after penalty."
And the Blues took advantage.
"We clawed our way back to 22-all," captain-coach Jake Rumsby told G4 Media.
"But then we made a couple of mistakes and then two bar reads in defence and were under the pump from there."
He said the loss makes the Blues semi-final chances a tough task.
"We've got to win from here on," he said.
"It's mathematically possible to make it, just a lot harder than it was."
He said a "few old faces" had "put their hands up again.
"The Daniel Howes and Sam Sadlers never let you down," he said.
"It's just been one of those seasons where we are missing eight to 10 regulars. It's no excuse though but our defence has been poor, not up to first grade standard."
Schmiedel said the simple Bulldog game plan has worked well the last two weeks, providing a 36-20 win over Boggabri and now a 42-32 win over Narrabri.
"Two weeks in-a-row we've stuck to the game plan for the full 80 minutes," Schmiedel said.
Advertisement
"Two weeks in-a-row we've beaten a side above us on the table."
He thought props Lincon Smith and Aiden Davis were his best.
"Trent (Hilton) was massive off the bench and through the middle. KC was great on the edges," he said of backrower KC Edmonds and "Jono was excellent" referring to five-eighth Jono Crowe.
"He had his best game of the season for us today.".
GUNNEDAH 42 (Dylan O'Brien 2, Sam Lavis 2, Aaron Donnelly, Mitch Fletcher, Jono Crowe, Dylan Lake tries, O'Brien 4, Jared Heinrich gls) d NARRABRI 32 (Jacob Nichols 2, Travis Small, Sam Sadler, Jake Rumsby tries, Small 4gls) G4 B&F: 3 Lincon Smith (G), 2 Daniel Howe (Narr), 1 Jono Crowe (G).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.