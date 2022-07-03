Gavin Groth and Jackson Searle will join forces again in a bid to win another country cup at Gunnedah with seven-year-old mare Annie's Street.
On a frigid Sunday afternoon in late May, Searle rode the Groth-prepared horse to victory in the Gunnedah Cup (1600m).
And on Monday at Riverside Racecourse, Annie's Street will attempt to win her first race since then, when she contests the $25,000 Curlewis Cup (1400m).
Groth has fond memories of the Curlewis Cup: he won it with About Time in 2016.
Later that month, the veteran trainer won his first Highway Handicap when About Time led all the way at Rosehill Gardens.
"She's well," Groth said of Annie's Street.
"And, obviously, she loves her home track, because her form's pretty good on it," he also said, adding that while the barrier draw (nine) is not ideal, he is "pleased with her, and she should go well".
Annie's Street finished seventh at Dubbo on June 22, in her only run since the Gunnedah Cup, and was paying $15 (TAB fixed odds) for winning the Curlewis Cup.
The Stephen Jones-trained Hit The Target (Aaron Bullock) and the Jane Clement-trained Red Beryl (Matthew Palmer) were the joint favourites at $5.
Annie's Street has six wins from 37 starts, for more than $117,000 in prize money.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
