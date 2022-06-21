Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

Tonga sister city agreement could be one solution to the local skills shortage

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old friends: Representatives from the High Commission of Tonga first visited Gunnedah in April 2021 to meet with local businesses to discuss employment opportunities. Photo: Supplied

The Gunnedah Shire community is invited to witness the signing of a Sister-City agreement with Kolomotu'a, Tonga, on Friday, June 24.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.