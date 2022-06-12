Namoi Valley Independent

Boggabri Kangaroos beat Gunnedah Bulldogs 32-28 at Kitchener Park

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 12 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:01am
Boggabri had to wait 57 years to beat Gunnedah again, but waited less than a year before doing it once more.

