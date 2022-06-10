THE June long weekend might be the end of the first round of Wests Entertainment Group Group 4 competition but it is just the start of some massive matches.
A "top of the table" clash, a huge local derby, a graveyard trip for the North Tamworth Bears and a desperate battle at Dungowan Recreation Reserve litter the ninth week of play in the 2022 season.
Four teams sit top of the Group 4 first grade competition, all with 12 points and two of those sides match up at Moree on Saturday.
North Tamworth are competition leaders courtesy of their for and against (a massive +130) compared to Moree (+92), Dungowan (+90) and Kootingal (+44).
The Bears are coming off a comprehensive 44-6 win over Boggabri but head to Narrabri where the Blues, last season's minor premiers, lie in wait.
The Blues slipped from the top of the comp when beaten 30-28 at Werris Creek last Sunday and captain-coach Jake Rumsby promised the Bears a hot welcome.
"It was disappointing," Rumsby told G4 Media of the two-point loss to Werris Creek after last Sunday's defeat.
"We were missing a few today but it's a long season, we'll be right."
That prop Daniel Jobson and fullback Damon Gleeson were ruled ineligible to play by Group 4 rankled the Blues when they thought the pair had completed their concussion protocols and been passed fit to play by their GP.
However they will be right for Saturday's clash and Rumsby promised a warm reception for the Bears at Collins Park.
The Blues had produced some of their best football of the season two weeks ago when 44-28 winners over Kootingal and are gearing up hammer a nail in the Collins Park coffin for the Bears as well.
The Blues are a win behind the Bears on the first grade table as well so they have plenty to play for against a side missing five-eighth Ethan Collins.
At Moree's Boughton Oval the Boars host a Kootingal which fired under the new Kootingal LED lights to demolish Gunnedah Bulldogs 54-10 last Saturday night.
Both teams have six wins with Moree possessing a slightly better for and against.
It also throws up a quirk in the draw for the Boars.
After Saturday's home game they have a bye before heading to Kootingal to play the Roosters in their first match of the second round.
"Hopefully we can string two good wins together," Ben Williams told G4 Media after last Sunday's 60-30 win over Manilla.
Centre Joe Wade celebrates his 100th game for the Boars in a fine milestone for the talented back.
Dungowan are the in-from side in the competition, having won their last four matches and tackle a desperate Werris Creek at Dungowan Recreation Reserve in a super Saturday.
Werris Creek are also coming off a two-point win over Narrabri at home last Sunday.
Rounding out the weekend is a huge local derby at Gunnedah when the Bulldogs host near neighbours Boggabri.
Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, Gunnedah shut out by Kootingal 54-10 at Kootingal and Boggabri beaten 44-6 at North Tamworth.
The Roos have named strong side but missing Didymus Blankett and backrower Bailey Lennox.
"It's a big local derby," Boggy coach Shane Rampling told G4 Media.
"We've got to win to keep keep pace with the top four.
"It's crazy but good."
WEG GROUP 4 FIRST GRADE TABLE (For and against in brackets along with Points Differential):
North Tamworth 12 (260-130 PD +130), Moree 12 (278-186 PD +92), Dungowan 12 (248-158 PD +90), Kootingal 12 (234-190 PD +44), Narrabri 10 (228-188 PD +40), Boggabri 10 (218-202 PD +16), Gunnedah 6 (198-260 PD -62), Werris Creek 6 (196-274 PD -78), Manilla 0 (158-430 PD -272)
