Harry Wilson has claimed his maiden Stan Pilecki Medal to cap a superb 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign for the Queensland Reds.
The number-eight polled 281 votes to edge out co-captain Tate McDermott (241 votes) and backrow partner Fraser McReight (171 votes) and collect the medal, named after Queensland Rugby stalwart Stan Pilecki.
The Gunnedah product scored five tries in 14 appearances in 2022, while he topped the competition for carries (202) and finished in the top-ten for metres carried (1,036), offloads (17) and tackles (158).
Wilson joins elite company as a Pilecki medallist, including the likes of teammate Taniela Tupou, John Eales, Chris Latham and Toutai Kefu.
He was awarded the medal at the Queensland Reds' end of season awards dinner at South Bank's Emporium Hotel, with a number of other players also recognised for their achievements throughout the season.
Lawson Creighton was named the Reds Rookie of the Year, with the flyhalf scoring 38 points across 14 games in his debut season. After debuting in Round 1, Creighton steered the side in the number-10 jersey on five occasions, all of which were against Kiwi opposition.
Lock Ryan Smith was recognised as the player who best embodies the Spirt of the Reds, continuing a stellar start to his career after claiming Rookie of the Year honours in 2021.
Inverell's Jock Campbell finished seventh in the medal voting with 123 points.
