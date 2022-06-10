Namoi Valley Independent

Rugby Union: Harry Wilson wins 2022 Stan Pilecki Medal

Updated June 10 2022 - 2:47am, first published 12:00am
Top performer: Harry Wilson's outstanding season saw him pick up the Stan Pilecki Medal as the Reds' best and fairest. Photo: Queensland Reds Facebook

Harry Wilson has claimed his maiden Stan Pilecki Medal to cap a superb 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign for the Queensland Reds.

