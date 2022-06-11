THE agriculture industry has historically been fraught with danger, but it has gradually become safer across the years and in recent times it has been women leading the way.
An upcoming event in Gunnedah will be providing a further opportunity for female farmers, or those who live on the land, to explore new ways to improve practices with new technology.
The event, held in partnership with Essential Energy and SafeWork NSW, will take place on June 29 and is free to attend.
Liverpool Plains farmer Dianne Hockey said women often carry a large workload on farms, and are constantly thinking of ways to improve the way things are done.
"There are always questions women are asking of themselves about whether there are safer ways of doing things - it's in our genes," she said.
"Women on farms carry a huge burden of just reminding family members, let alone employees or contractors to be careful when leaving the house, watch the dogs, look out for kids, slow down going past the houses.
"While around the farm workshop it is about picking up, keeping things in place, watch power lines, check augers, manage chemicals and then there is the handling of livestock and the list goes on."
She said a lot of the caution comes from experience, with almost everyone living on the land having seen something go wrong safety-wise.
"Basically there is no time for on the job shortcuts regardless of the circumstances," she said
"We can all relate to experiencing some farm accident, whether serious or not so serious, and by nature as women, our caring and involvement in safety management is an everyday concern that is managed by our common sense."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson agrees with that sentiment, and encouraged people to get along to the session.
"Women are the heart and soul of family farms, often making business decisions, running the farms, and managing family life throughout the day," he said.
"Women are the driving force behind changing safety culture on farms and this Lunch and Learn series is an opportunity to hold those discussions around the prevention of injury and death in the agricultural sector."
To attend the SafeWork NSW Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn events register here or contact 13 10 50.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
