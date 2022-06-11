Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

'In our genes': women leading safety changes on farms with Gunnedah to host Lunch and Learn event

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
June 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAYING SAFE: Semi-retired Liverpool Plains farmer Dianne Hockey said she wants to see women stay at the forefront of safety in agriculture. Photo: Peter Hardin, file

THE agriculture industry has historically been fraught with danger, but it has gradually become safer across the years and in recent times it has been women leading the way.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.