Gunnedah's tennis players are set to benefit from lighting upgrades to the Wolseley Park precinct.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson joined acting Gunnedah Tennis Club president Sophie Carter and immediate past president Robert While to see the progress on the installation of the new lights on court three at Wolseley Park.
Advertisement
The upgrade project has been made possible through a $68,470 grant from Round Four of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"The installation of these new lights is welcome news for tennis players in Gunnedah and the region," Anderson said.
READ ALSO:
"The days of the dim, halogen globe are behind us, replaced by the more energy efficient, brighter LED."
White thanked the NSW Government for providing the grant, which he hoped would boost club membership after numbers dropped over the pandemic.
"Gunnedah continues to be a pretty handy tennis town, its numbers are slipping like all sporting clubs, but we still need to have lights at night because we play at night," White said.
"The old halogen globes were starting to fade, pretty badly actually because they went in about 25 years ago."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.