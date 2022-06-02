The line-up for Gunnedah's Melbourne International Comedy Festival Road Show has been announced and locals are in for a treat.
On Thursday, June 23, Gunnedah Town Hall will play host to comics Blake Freeman, Bronwyn Kuss, Frankie McNair and Lewis Garnham.
The line-up will be heralded by comedian and emcee Brett Blake - a self-confessed "smoko" lover who flaunts an impressive mullet.
First cab off the rank is Melbourne comic Blake Freeman who was named Best Newcomer at the 2019 festival and is known for his energy and candour.
Freeman will be joined on stage by writer and comedian Bronwyn Kuss who received this year's Festival Director's Choice Award at the Melbourne International Comedy.
Kuss has written for BBC's Newsjack and appeared on ABC radio Sunday Afternoons and the second season of the Australian comedy Metrosexual. She was also named among the Best Newcomers nominees at this year's festival alongside actor and award-winning comic Frankie McNair who will also perform in Gunnedah.
McNair is a sketch writer for stage and screen and host of the Worst Gigs podcast, where she chats to comics and creatives about the worst gigs they have ever done.
Fellow comedian Lewis Garnham hails from Adelaide and has featured on Triple J, ABC Radio and Triple M. He is inspired by Tom Gleeson, loves bird watching and isn't averse to a little Lego-building.
"We all need a bit of a lift in these challenging times and this comedic line-up is sure to do just that, text your friends, book your tickets and head along to the Gunnedah Town Hall on Thursday, June 23," Gunnedah Shire Council's Cultural Precinct Team Leader Lauren Mackley said.
"Take the opportunity to use your NSW Discover vouchers before they expire on June 30."
Vouchers can be redeemed against the purchase at the Gunnedah Visitors' Information Centre at The Civic, Gunnedah. Full bar facilities will be available at the event and tickets are $35.
Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.
Performances often contain coarse language, sexual references and material that can offend. It is recommended for people aged 16 years or older.
