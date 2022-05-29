Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

2022 Gunnedah Cup: Gavin Groth-trained Annie's Street wins 1600m feature

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 29 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNTRY GLORY: Gavin Groth, Jackson Searle and Gunnedah Cup winner Annie's Street. Photo: Mark Bode

As a boy, a ritualistic part of Gavin Groth's horse racing education were annual trips to Riverside Racecourse for the Gunnedah Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.