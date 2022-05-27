Robert Doolan was on his morning smoko at AGT Foods, at Narrabri, when his voice inflected with excitement at the mention of an incoming delivery.
Doolan's partner, Shandie Chapman, is due to give birth to their second child - a boy - in August.
The in-form Boggabri centre is "overwhelmed" at the thought of having a son. "I can't wait to teach him when he gets a bit older," the 28-year-old said.
His son's education will include his Indigenous culture and rugby league. Doolan hopes his boy "takes rugby league serious".
That's exactly what Doolan has done since joining Boggabri from Narrabri - and, in the process, transformed himself from a reserve-grader into a standout first-grader. He debuted for the Kangaroos in 2021.
Ahead of fifth-placed Boggabri's home clash against eighth-placed Werris Creek on Saturday, Doolan said his damaging running was "coming off the back of good forwards".
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling said that attitude summed up Doolan's modest character. It was Rampling who spotted him playing reserve grade at Narrabri and "saw something in him" - saw an "X-factor".
"And, yeah, we gave him an opportunity to come to Boggabri, and thank God he did - because he's turned out to be one of our best," the coach said, adding: "He's a champion bloke, and he's a fantastic footballer."
The goal-kicking left centre-cum-fullback has scored five tries and posted 62 points this year - the competition's third-highest points tally.
His form is a major factor behind the Roos enjoying their best season since their promotion to first grade in 2018. They will be chasing their fourth win of the year, in their sixth match, on Saturday.
Rampling said Doolan always gave "100 per cent" at training and in games.
"And you wouldn't get a nicer bloke off the field. Everybody at the club loves him. He's a practical joker, but that's what we love about him."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
