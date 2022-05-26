5 fitness fads that are worth including in your home office space

This is branded content

Nowadays, more and more people are working from home. While there are many benefits to this arrangement, it can also be quite challenging to stay focused and motivated when you're working in your pyjamas.

One way to combat this is to set up a dedicated home office space that includes some basic fitness equipment.

Employees who have a dedicated home office space are more productive than those who don't, and one way to make sure your home office is as productive as possible is to include fitness equipment in the space. There are several reasons for this.

First, when you have fitness equipment in your home office, you're less likely to skip a workout because it's right there and it's easy to fit into your day. Second, working out can help to increase energy levels and improve focus, both of which are essential for productivity.

And finally, research has shown that employees who take regular breaks to exercise are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs and less likely to experience job-related burnout. So if you're looking for ways to boost your productivity, don't forget to include fitness in your home office space.

Here are some of the modern fads people are incorporating into their home workspaces to remain active:

Incorporate A Standing Desk

Standing desks have become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more people strive to adopt a healthier lifestyle. However, standing desks are not without their drawbacks. Here are some of the standing desk pros and cons:

The Pros:

Standing helps to improve your posture and can reduce back pain.

You burn more calories standing than you do sitting.

Standing desk users report feeling more alert and productive.

A standing desk can help to improve your circulation.

The Cons:

Standing for long periods of time can be tiring and cause leg fatigue.

If you have existing back or neck problems, standing desks may not be the best option.

Some standing desk users find it difficult to concentrate while standing.

It can be difficult to find the perfect height for your standing desk, which can lead to discomfort.

Stability Balls

In recent years, the use of stability balls as chairs has become increasingly popular, especially in the workplace. And it's no wonder why. Studies have shown that sitting on a stability ball can help to improve your posture and keep your spine healthy.

Additionally, the constant gentle movement provided by the ball helps to increase blood flow and can even help to alleviate back pain. And for those who are looking for a way to sneak in some exercise during the workday, using a stability ball is a great way to get a little bit of extra movement.

Stationary Bikes

Working from home has become increasingly popular in recent years, but it can be difficult to stay active during long periods of sitting. This is where a stationary bike can come in handy.

Riding a bike is a great way to get the heart pumping and the blood flowing, and it can be done without leaving the comfort of your home office. Additionally, bike riding is low impact, so it's easy on the joints.

And if you're worried about making a mess, there are plenty of stationary bikes that come with built-in fans to keep you cool and sweat-free. So if you're looking for a way to stay active while working from home, a stationary bike may be just what you need.

Balance Boards

A balance board is a device used to improve balance, coordination, and core strength. The board is typically made of wood or plastic and has two convex sides. The user stands on the board and shifts their weight to keep the board level. Balance boards can be used for either fitness or rehabilitation purposes.

For example, they are often used by physical therapists to help patients regain balance after an injury. They can also be used by athletes to improve their balance and coordination. By challenging the muscles in the legs and trunk, balance boards can also help to build core strength.

These simple boards help to improve your balance and coordination while also providing a low-impact workout. They are a great way to stay active without taking away from your work time. In addition, balance boards can also help to relieve back pain and improve your posture.

Free Weights

Free weights are a great addition to any home office. Not only do they provide a way to stay fit and healthy, but they can also help to relieve stress and improve mental focus.

In addition, free weights are relatively inexpensive and take up very little space. For those who are looking for a way to get started with weightlifting, free weights are an excellent option. They can be used for a variety of exercises, and they offer the ability to gradually increase the amount of weight lifted as strength and endurance improve.