Gunnedah's CBD will be transformed into a magical marketplace when the popular NightQuip markets return on Tuesday, August 16.
NightQuip, a Gunnedah Shire Council-run event, is a vibrant evening festival that fills Gunnedah's main street with music, market stalls, lights, food and late-night shopping on the first night of AgQuip, Australia's biggest agricultural field days.
Advertisement
An estimated $250,000 flowed into the Gunnedah economy through the inaugural NightQuip in 2019, and now the event is returning after a forced hiatus in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 cancellation of AgQuip.
Read also:
Council's Director of Planning and Environmental Services Andrew Johns said it was great news that NightQuip would be coming back to the CBD in August.
"We are excited to confirm that the very popular event will go ahead this year," he said.
"NightQuip is a highlight for Gunnedah businesses during the town's busiest time of year - AgQuip. It's a fantastic opportunity to draw people into our main street so they can see all we have to offer.
"The event activates our CBD and provides our businesses with a dynamic platform to showcase their wares and services to locals and visitors from all over Australia.
"More than 100,000 visitors flock to Gunnedah over the three-day period of AgQuip, so I encourage our businesses to take advantage of the potential for new customers to come into the CBD for this night-time event. Businesses can benefit by extending their trading hours, and planning street displays, and special deals or promotions."
NightQuip 2022 will be held on Tuesday, August 16, along Conadilly Street, and is just one of the activities planned in Gunnedah during the AgQuip week.
For more information about NightQuip 2022, contact Gunnedah Shire Council on (02) 6740 2100 or council@infogunnedah.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.