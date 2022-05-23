Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

NightQuip set for return to streets of Gunnedah

By Newsroom
May 23 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can't wait: NightQuip is a vibrant showcase of Gunnedah's CBD. Photo: Supplied

Gunnedah's CBD will be transformed into a magical marketplace when the popular NightQuip markets return on Tuesday, August 16.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.