Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Federal election 2022: Parkes vote counting under way

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:35pm, first published May 20 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Coulton set to retain seat of Parkes as counting continues

10PM UPDATE:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at Dubbo Regional Council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between. Do you have something you'd like to share? I can be contacted at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au. You can also find me on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.