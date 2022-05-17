Namoi Valley Independent
Liverpool Plains and Tamworth to receive $7 million worth of upgrades for more than 30 projects

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 17 2022 - 7:00am
LITTLE THINGS: Barnaby Joyce is happy to be able to announce funding for a number of small community projects, which he said has a big impact on people's lives. Photo: file

THE Liverpool Plains has benefitted from the government grant program, with $1.7 million being poured into road repairs.

