A HOME away from home for those living with disabilities has opened its doors in Gunnedah.
Managed by Disability support service Kirinari, the home offers a haven for those living in the bush.
Kirinari business development officer for northern NSW Stuart George said the team had identified the need for a short term accommodation house in Gunnedah, to meet the needs of their customers.
"There's a need for people living in Gunnedah with a disability to have the ability to to stay in Gunnedah," Mr George said.
"There's lots of these services that are available in larger towns like Tamworth, Armidale and Inverell, but not as many in Gunnedah.
"So we identified that requirement and we're meeting the need."
The house includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, multiple living areas and outdoor entertaining to grant freedom to those with funding from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
Many receive funding from the NDIS for 'independent living', but Mr George said this often goes unused due to a lack of services.
"They're not using it because they can't source it in their home town where they can stay close to family and friends," he said.
"It's fantastic to provide a service that enables people to stay where they want to be, which is in their home town, close to family and friends."
Mr George said while the staff will also be living at the property, the aim is for the house to feel like a home.
"It gives them a lot of independence and gives them the opportunity to live their best life," he said.
"We're trying to enable people to stay in the bush, so they don't have to move away from family to get these services."
Anyone receiving funding from the NDIS is able to apply for the short term accommodation in Gunnedah.
For more information contact Stuart George on 0436 364 642.
