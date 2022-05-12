Council seeks community member for Audit Committee

Gunnedah Shire Council is seeking a suitably qualified community member for appointment to Gunnedah Shire Council's Audit Committee.
The Audit Committee's role is to provide independent assurance and assistance to Council on risk management, control frameworks and internal audit.
The committee has a minimum of two independent external members (the chair and a member) and one councillor.
The Committee meets a minimum of four times a year in the Council Chambers.
The vacant position is for a four-year term and Council is seeking a candidate with one or more of the following categories of skills and experience in:
Applications close at 4pm on Monday, 30 May, 2022. Expressions of Interest can be emailed to council@infogunnedah.com.au or mailed to:
Private and Confidential
Expression of Interest - Audit Committee External Member
Gunnedah Shire Council
PO Box 63
GUNNEDAH NSW 2380
The information pack outlining required skills and experience for external Audit Committee members is available on Council's website at www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au/index.php/council/the-future-of-gunnedah/draft-documents-exhibition.
