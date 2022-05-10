A NEW childcare centre is set to open its doors to help alleviate the demand for the service in Gunnedah.
It's taken just under two years to refurbish old squash courts into Puggles School of Early Learning as the centre prepares to welcome children in three weeks.
Advertisement
Puggles director Michelle Gosper said she was hoping the new centre would help provide options for families when looking for childcare.
"[Gunnedah] is a thriving community but they're finding it hard to get professionals in town," Ms Gosper said.
"Doctors and people from the mines are finding it hard to move here because there's such a shortage of childcare."
READ ALSO:
Since advertising the centre's opening, more than 200 kids have joined the waiting list despite Puggles only being able to cater for 100 children.
"That tells you what the demand is like in town," Ms Gosper said.
According to data released by the Mitchell Institute in March, 16 out of the 23 neighbourhoods in Gunnedah are considered 'childcare deserts' with around four children competing for one spot in some areas.
"Puggles will give parents the choice, to choose where the childcare centre that's right for them and not just take whatever is available," Ms Gosper said.
We are providing culture into early education in Gunnedah, it will just be an experience unlike any other.- Michelle Gosper, director
The new centre will include six rooms and cater for children aged zero to six.
Ms Gosper said Puggles would provide an "experience like no other" with the centre focused on incorporating culture into education.
"We're going to provide not only art works for them to visually appreciate, but we're also going to be providing lots of incursions and excursions to the cultural precinct, library and conservatorium."
While the centre had no issues getting parents to join the waitlist, Ms Gosper said their main concern was finding quality educators - an issue she said was industry-wide.
"Educators as a professional group are highly undervalued," she said.
"We get called babysitters a lot, which is really unfair, it's not what we do, we're educators."
Advertisement
Ms Gosper said work was needed from the top to provide better conditions and pay for those in early childhood education.
But despite these concerns Ms Gosper said the vision for Puggles was to be a passionate and inclusive centre.
"It's to be a place of fun, laughter and learning, a place where everyone feels welcome and you can feel the happiness when you walk through the door."
Puggles School of Early Learning is located at 15-17 Little Conadilly Street and is expected to open by the end of May.
To join the waiting list of for more information contact info@pugglesgunnedah.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.