Police seize rifle, ammunition during search of Gunnedah property

A 23 year old man has been charged with firearm offences after police searched a Gunnedah property earlier this week.
After receiving information regarding potential offences in the Gunnedah township last month, officers attached to Oxley Police District commenced an investigation, executing a search warrant at a home on Osric Street, Gunnedah about 5pm on Wednesday, where they seized an air rifle and ammunition from a vehicle.
The occupant, a 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station, where he was charged with possess unauthorised firearm; possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm; not keep firearm safely-not pistol/prohibited firearm; possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority; use unauthorised firearm, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property; give firearm to person not authorised by licence/permit and possess unregistered firearm in public place.
The man appeared at Gunnedah Local Court on Thursday, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court in July.
