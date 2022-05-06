Namoi Valley Independent
A 23 year old man is facing firearms charges following a police investigation in Gunnedah

By Newsroom
May 6 2022 - 5:30am
Police seize rifle, ammunition during search of Gunnedah property

A 23 year old man has been charged with firearm offences after police searched a Gunnedah property earlier this week.

