Police seize rifle, ammunition during search of Gunnedah property

The occupant, a 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station, where he was charged with possess unauthorised firearm; possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm; not keep firearm safely-not pistol/prohibited firearm; possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority; use unauthorised firearm, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property; give firearm to person not authorised by licence/permit and possess unregistered firearm in public place.