Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah woman refused bail following aggravated home invasion in South Tamworth

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRIME SYNDICATE: Two women, both aged 18, and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested during the operation and taken to Gunnedah Police Station. Photo: file

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.