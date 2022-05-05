The truck wash at Gunnedah Saleyards has been closed for the construction phase of the precinct upgrade.
The closure is due to the renewal of the truck wash that is part of the saleyards upgrade, which will deliver a new state-of-the-art truck wash facility. The current facility will be closed for up to 20 weeks.
An alternate site was considered for the duration of the construction period, however, due to the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) licence requirements and the truck wash's proximity to a flood plain, a Gunnedah Shire Council spokesperson said there was not a feasible solution.
"The decision to close the truck wash was not made lightly," the spokesperson said.
"Consultation has taken place with the Gunnedah Stock and Station Agents Association (GSSA) and transport operators as the project has progressed.
"An opening date for the new truck wash will be announced when it has been confirmed by the contractor."
