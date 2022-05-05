Namoi Valley Independent
The truck wash at Gunnedah saleyards will be closed from May 3

By Newsroom
May 5 2022 - 1:30am
Gunnedah Saleyards will undergo a major upgrade. Photo: Supplied

The truck wash at Gunnedah Saleyards has been closed for the construction phase of the precinct upgrade.

