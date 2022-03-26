Namoi Valley Independent

'He's just such a threat': Tigers U16 No 7 Jordan Hamlin impresses ahead of finals

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAYMAKER: Tigers under-16 halfback Jordan Hamlin will be in action in the Andrew Johns Cup semi-finals on Sunday. Photo: Garth Gardner

Greater Northern Tigers under-16 No 7 Jordan Hamlin has taken his game to another level while steering the side to the Andrew Johns Cup playoffs, Tigers coach Brett Jarrett has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.