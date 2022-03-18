news, local-news,

Gunnedah Shire Council was recently presented with the framed first cut of the official Koala Tartan. Weavers and brother and sister Fred and Marie Lawson, of The Crofters Weaving Mill at Spring Ridge, presented Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey and Councillors with the special memento of the world's first Koala Tartan. Cr Chaffey cut the first weave of the tartan in a Cutting-Off the Loom Ceremony at the mill in October last year. Marie Lawson said they had been overwhelmed by the worldwide response to the Koala Tartan. "The cloth has gone to Scotland, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada and the USA," she said in the presentation held at the Gunnedah Visitor Information Centre where koalas sporting the special tartan are sold. "We are still in shock. We just scratch our heads and go and sit and have a cup of tea under a tree. It's going all over the world." Ms Lawson said one buyer had told her that she was Scottish by birth, but now lived in Australia, and the tartan was a wonderful way to celebrate both countries. Cr Chaffey thanked the Lawsons for the gift he said would find a special place in the Koala Capital of the World. "These two amazing people, who have already created a number of official registered tartans, are having world-wide success with this design inspired by the koala," Cr Chaffey said. Read also: "Through their innovation, creativity and hard work, they have come up with a beautiful product that is celebrating our national icon. I'm proud to wear a tie made from the Koala Tartan, and look forward to presenting them to other people in the future. "Fred and Marie Lawson are also very generous people, who have donated funds and products to projects including Project Koala Gunnedah and the Australian Koala Foundation." The presentation was also attended by the manager of Moripo Research Plantation Paul Goss who was dressed in the first kilt made from the Koala Tartan, along with a Koala Tartan tie and hat band. The Lawsons originally learnt to weave at a Gunnedah TAFE course more than 20 years ago. Since that time, they have successfully designed and created about 10 registered tartans, using only natural materials which are often dyed at their property. As well as designing tartans for the Australian Heritage Tartan, the Australian Heavy Horse Tartan and many other designs, Fred was commissioned to weave a Victorian State tartan for the Queen as a gift after the Victorian bushfires.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/c41e1a8e-12f1-4fbe-b1cf-1aa8504852f9.jpg/r0_247_4032_2525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg