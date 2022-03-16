news, local-news,

Community members have the chance to speak up about what they want to see in Gunnedah shire's future. Gunnedah Shire Council is seeking input as it reviews the shire's 10-year community strategic plan and looks four years ahead. READ ALSO: Positions open on Gunnedah's crime prevention, community safety working groups Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the plan needed to highlight the community's priorities and lay out a clear path for the way forward. "[It's] the roadmap for our shire and guides our course in everything we do," he said. "You wouldn't set off on a road trip without a map, and this is what this plan will do. It gauges what we all want for the future and how we can work together to get there. "This document will build on all the community consultation we have conducted over the last two years - in 22 plans, along with surveys and other forms of engagement. We have heard what is important to the community of Gunnedah through your responses and submissions, but we need to know if we are missing something. "Gunnedah Shire Council is calling on the community to answer one simple question - What is the one most important thing that Council should focus on in the next four years?"

