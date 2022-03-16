news, local-news,

The Kamilaroi Highway has reopened north of Gunnedah after it was blocked for hours by a fatal car crash early on on Wednesday. A man was killed after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 5.25am about 10 kilometres south of Boggabri. The highway was blocked for several hours, after officers attached to the Oxley Police District established a crime scene and investigated the crash. The road was eventually reopened at 1.55pm. The male driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene. Another man in his 20s, the sole occupant of the second vehicle, was taken to Gunnedah Hospital for mandatory testing. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said he suffered relatively minor injuries and was in a stable condition. A report on the crash will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Paramedics responded with five ambulance road crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/e52be1e6-b769-4cf2-a377-fc21fd54e177.jpg/r7_180_2993_1867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg