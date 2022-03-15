Group 4 sides hit the ground running with trial games

sport, local-sport,

Gunnedah, Boggabri and Kootingal all hosted successful home trials as the trio of Group 4 clubs ramped up their preparations for the 2022 season. The Gunnedah Bulldogs hosted the Singleton Greyhounds at Rugby Park, Gunnedah and triumphed six tries to three, reported coach Mick Schmiedel. Singleton's Group 4 trials started at Gunnedah's Rugby Park on Saturday where the Group 21 side took on Mick Schmiedel's Gunnedah Bulldogs. "We had similar numbers," Mick Schmiedel said of the two clubs with around 20 players turning out. "We had a very good hit out," the Bulldog coach said. "Won the first 40 minutes five tries to nil and then made a lot of changes. Singleton were good too and kept coming. They had a very good little halfback." Schmiedel said teenager Brayden Talbot-Hatch was one player to impress. "He was our Under 18 captain last year," he said. "He went well at lock and hooker. He's got real good footwork. Aiden Davis was good too." Davis, normally a lock, moved to five-eighth and is being groomed to play in that spot this season. Schmiedel added that experienced backrowers Trent Hilton and KC Edmonds also excelled for the club which now prepares for a visit from Dubbo Macquarie on March 26. Meanwhile, the Boggabri Kangaroos hosted the Gilgandra Panthers at their Jubilee Oval headquarters and beat the Group 14 side 44-28, club president Greg Haire said. The Roos were without four regulars in Ben Haire, Willy Urquhart, Bailey Lennox and Ash White but still had around 27 triallists. Roos coach, Shane Rampling, was delighted to see Matt Avendano and Josh Trindall return from injuries sustained last season as well as the efforts of four young Narrabri players. Rod Lamb, Cliff Twomey, Liam Boyle and Kurt Wallace all signed on with the Roos from the Blues and debuted well. Rampling was especially impressed by Kurt Wallace. "He played fullback in reserve grade last year for Narrabri but wants to have a crack at lock," Shane Rampling told Group 4 Media this week. "We gave him a crack and he went real well. He's quick off the mark and went well in the middle." Another "new player", Fijian Stino Penisoni, also impressed Rampling with his strong running and scored an 80m try set up by Liam Doyle. Cameron Kerr was another to impress Rampling, the former Farrer student returning to his hometown to work and play. "He went well in the backrow, he's fit and strong. "When we had Josh, Kaylan, Rob and Isaiah out there together we went really well." Rampling is also looking forward to more gametime from big rugby union forward Nick Lyons. "He played a couple of games for us last year, on a Sunday," he said. "Hopefully he will play a lot more for us this year." Rampling now has a final trial at Guyra on March 26 to finalise his team for the first-round clash on April 9. "We'll be missing half a dozen for that, it's Jason Kemp's wedding," he explained. Finally, the Kootingal Roosters hosted Group 14's Gulgong Terriers at Kootingal Oval, a match the Roosters won 28-16. "The girls won 38-6 too, and that made it a very good day for us," Roosters president, Lad Jones, said. "Gulgong only had 15 players but they look like having a very good year." He said Ethan Parry, Rhys Davis, Kurt Hartmann and Sam Taylor were standouts for the Roosters. He expects they will have good numbers as well as they prepare for a second trial against the Northern Hawks (Newcastle side) at Kootingal Oval this Saturday. "Brad Tighe (former NRL and son of Brian Tighe) is their captain-coach," Jones said. "Then we play Singleton the following week."

