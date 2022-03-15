news, local-news,

Councillors as delegates and alternate delegates to a number of its important committees for the period of the current Mayoral term concluding September 2023. The Mayor, Cr Doug Hawkins OAM said council supported various external committees and advisory groups, which included in their membership one or more councillor representatives. Cr Hawkins said the appointment of delegates to external committees and organisations is traditionally reviewed each year at Council's September Ordinary meeting, but delays to the local government election process due to the Covid-19 pandemic had caused the delay. The purpose of these committees is to provide a communication channel between council and the community, and we take them very seriously, he said. "For example, the Local Traffic Committee is a technical review committee which advises council on certain prescribed traffic control devices and traffic control facilities." "The Werris Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee (CCC) provides a forum for open discussion between the appointed community representatives, other interested stakeholders and relevant Government Agencies. Read also: "The Rural Fire Service (RFS) Liaison Committee is responsible for reviewing documents prepared by the District Manager prior to submissions to and consideration by the council. "These committees play a really important role in the operation of council and where they fit within the community," Cr Hawkins said. Committee representatives: Local Traffic Committee: Delegate Cr Ken Cudmore; Alternate Delegate Cr Jason Allan Australian Railway Monument (ARM) Inc. Management Committee: Delegate Cr Yvonne Wynne; Alternate Delegate Cr Paul Moules Central Northern Regional Library (CNRL): Delegate Cr Yvonne; Alternate Delegate Wynne Cr Paul Moules Mid North Weight of Loads: Delegate Cr Ken Cudmore; Alternate Delegate Cr Paul Moules Namoi Unlimited: Delegate Cr Doug Hawkins OAM; Alternate Delegate Cr Ken Cudmore North West Regional Weed Committee: Delegate Cr Ken Cudmore; Alternate Delegate Cr Terry Cohen Rural Fire Service (RFS) Liaison Committee: Delegate Cr Doug Hawkins OAM; Alternate Delegate Cr Jason Allan Werris Creek Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee (CCC): Delegate Cr Terry Cohen; Alternate Delegate Cr Donna Lawson

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/65625e50-8e30-4b91-aedb-b91fb206fa4b.JPG/r8_319_2985_2001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg