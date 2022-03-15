news, local-news,

Members of the Quirindi High School's Student Representative Council (SRC) received a presentation of the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's Community Strategic Plan providing them with an opportunity to add their voice to Council's highest level long-term plan for our community. The students involved with the information session said being involved with the consultation was important as it would help them to bridge any generation gap. They said in relation to the future of the Liverpool Plains, they were proud of being able to participate in the process. Liverpool Plains Shire Council's Mayor, Cr Doug Hawkins OAM welcomed the contribution of the SRC and said the opportunity to listen to the members of the SRC was a fantastic opportunity for Council. "This Community Strategic Plan maps our journey of, where are we now? Where do we want to be in 10 years' time? How will we get there and how will we know we've arrived? Read also: "Our young people who are at school are the ones who will benefit most from Council's investment in the future. "The Liverpool Plains is a truly beautiful place and what we want is a growing population, where families can settle and prosper Locals still have an opportunity to contribute to the CSP up until March 31 by filling in an online questionnaire on Council's webpage." Visit this link, add your thoughts and hit the submit button: https://bit.ly/3vKlPKq Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

