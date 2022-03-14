Prep underway for sealing work on Lindsay Gap Road

news, local-news,

Liverpool Plains Shire Council is continuing Stage 2 of its roads resealing program in March, 2022 Council's Mayor, Cr Doug Hawkins OAM said. Cr Hawkins said one of Council's key aims after the 5 December 2021 Local Government Elections was to focus on the Liverpool Plains roads network and the important part it plays in helping to deliver half a billion dollars of primary produce to its markets each year. Cr Hawkins said regional roads listed in the works program include resealing eight kilometres of Werris Creek Road north and south of Currabubula and 2.9 kms of Lindsay Gap Road, which joins the New England Highway, just north of Wallabadah. Read also: "Extensive heavy vehicle movements are occurring on Lindsay Gap Road from logging and stock movements which puts major strain on the asset," he said. "Major stabilising works are presently being undertaken on Lindsay Gap Road before the reseal." "Resealing provides for the water proofing of the road and improves the longevity and safety of the road network," he said.

