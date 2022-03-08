news, local-news,

Liverpool Plains Shire Council Quipolly Water Project advanced to another important phase this week in the construction of the Water Treatment Plant near the wall of the Quipolly Dam. Council's Mayor, Cr Doug Hawkins OAM said additional consultation to supplement the existing survey of the Water Treatment Plant site for Aboriginal and historic cultural heritage was undertaken by Site Officers of the Local Aboriginal Lands Council (LALC). Cr Hawkins said the additional consultation was to enhance the project's Review of Environmental Factors (REF). Read also: "The Quipolly Water Project is really starting to progress, and the construction of the Water Treatment Plant is the jewel in our crown," Cr Hawkins said. "Council's 23 February Ordinary Meeting Business Paper provided an update on the construction progress which said, Council's long-term Regional Water Supply strategy has entered its final stage with the most integral component; the design and construction phase of Quipolly Water Project, well underway. Cr Hawkins said the proposed consultation included an invitation to a member of LALC to provide cultural awareness induction for the contractor to enhance and supplement their identification and response actions already specified within the REF in regard to Aboriginal Heritage protection. "This is an important step in the event of an unexpected find which may potentially occur during construction activities," Cr Hawkins said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/b6d3c753-17af-4ac2-82c0-51525693284b.jpg/r10_161_4019_2426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg