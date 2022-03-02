sport, local-sport,

Eyeing the tryline, Dylan Lake sped down the touchline at Jack Woolaston oval on Saturday, looking every bit the image of a footballer in his prime. Just over an hour later, the 26-year-old Greater Northern Tigers winger stood in the dressing shed at the ground, looking every bit the image of a proud father. He seemed to relish the chance to reveal how his firstborn, five-year-old Chaise, had started kindergarten this year at Gunnedah Public School. Read also: "It's definitely a big step for him and us - and watching him grow, it's a pleasure," Lake said. The other part of "us" is Lake's partner, Aleshia Gardner, whom he has been with since late 2014. The couple also have a daughter, two-year-old Addison, and Gardner is expecting. "His mum does a good job getting him going every morning for school," Lake said of Chaise and Gardner. "She does everything real good," he added. "She's definitely a big help for me and the kids." On and off the field, the Gunnedah Bulldogs No 1 conducts himself with class. He's the type of person you root for to do well in life. "Work's awesome - roster's good, I've got two little kids [and] I've got one on the way; one little boy due in June," he said. Shift work has provided Lake with ample opportunity to hit the gym. It shows. He has added seven kilograms to his wiry 180cm frame, and now weighs 77kg. He looked decidedly more muscular in producing an eye-catching display as the Tigers thumped the Knights 48-10 in a Country Championships opener at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday afternoon. He scored two tries, including the game's first, played a major role in the try of the match, and was unlucky not to finish the game with three touchdowns. The Tigers play the Western Rams in Gulgong this weekend. "When you've got plenty of time off [work], you've gotta try and keep your body occupied for a big season," Lake said of his decision to pump iron. As for the Bulldogs, he believes shift work will again cause the side player unavailability issues this year, but added: "There's plenty of young fellas stepping up, and they should do a good job."

