news, local-news,

Gunnedah residents will soon get their chance to tell Hunter New England Health (HNEH) what they want to see in their new proposed hospital. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said dates would soon be released for community pop-up stalls, drop-in information sessions and key stakeholder briefings for the $53 million hospital overhaul. "The Gunnedah community can now begin to write down their hospital design wish-list with community consultation sessions planned for mid-March at the latest," Mr Anderson said. "I have made the project team aware that it is the community's expectation that they have an opportunity to provide feedback on every step of the way, and with the master plan due for release within a month, the community will have an opportunity soon." The last public information session was in October 2021 and a project team was appointed in late 2021. Read also: Gunnedah shire's mayor Jamie Chaffey is urging locals to get involved in the plans. "Gunnedah Shire Council welcomes the next stage of community consultation and encourages every resident to get involved to look at the details and make a submission to have your voice heard," he said. "Not only is consultation important, but moving on to the next stage as well, and that includes planning and starting construction." Upgrades for the hospital were completed in 2017 as the result of a partnership between HNEH and NSW Health Share. Two years later, then Shooters, Fishers and Farmers' Jeff Bacon launched a petition for a new hospital in partnership with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA). In the following weeks, Mr Anderson pledged that he would drive the project if he was re-elected. The final master plan for the hospital is due for completion by June 2022 and construction is expected to start in 2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/d4ba6198-73b2-4786-b9f9-814e2d4587a1.JPG/r0_220_3666_2291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg