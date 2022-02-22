news, local-news,

Fluoride will be added to Gunnedah's water after mid-year. The fluoride will be introduced through an $8 million water treatment facility, which is under construction on Kelvin Road. Read also: St Xavier's build only 'five minutes away' from finishing NSW Health is covering $7.4 million of the cost of the plant through an agreement to provide a centralised centre that will include the new fluoridation system and a more modern gas chlorination system. The build started in August 2021 and is progressing quickly despite delays from rain and supply shortages because of COVID-19. It should be completed in July. Gunnedah Shire Council said modelling for the new facility was based on the town's heaviest days of water usage - in the midst of the drought - and then expanded again to ensure it would be able to meet the potential demand. The new plant will provide consistent water treatment across Gunnedah and Curlewis, which was plumbed into Gunnedah's water supply in June 2019. The council voted to endorse NSW Health's recommendations to fluoridate the shire's water supply at its December 2017 council meeting after months of fierce debate across the community. The council's then acting director of infrastructure services Daniel Noble confirmed to the NVI in January 2018 that the fluoridation of Gunnedah's water supply was expected to commence in 2020, but a backlog of other state government projects delayed it. It was then further delayed by COVID.

