Gunnedah's Alex and Jenny Wharton have welcomed a cosy new addition to their family. Ezekiel Peter Wharton was born on January 20, 2022 at Gunnedah hospital. His name means "God strengthens". At birth, "Zeke" weighed 3.79kg and measured 53cm in length. Zeke is a brother for the couple's first child, two-year-old Evelyn and a grandchild for Ross Wharton of the Gold Coast, and Amanda Wharton of Murrurundi, and Peter and Debbie Soncum of Tamworth. Great grandparents are Ian and Heather Kerr of Campbelltown, and Helen and Peter Adams of Rose Bay. Have you had a baby recently? We'd love to know more. Email a high-resolution photo and the following details to mail@nvi.com.au:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/990aa2e6-a933-4eaa-b343-29be38fb81ba.jpg/r0_312_3648_2373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg