Fifteen young people from the Gunnedah shire have been given a hand-up to follow their chosen career paths. The locals will receive financial help from the Gunnedah Community Scholarship Fund to cover training and education expenses, such as relocation costs, rent, textbooks and tuition fees. Read also: Among this year's recipients are future teachers, lawyers and medical engineers. "The Gunnedah Community Scholarship Fund is a wonderful example of how the community and council can work together to offer opportunities for our young people," Gunnedah shire mayor Jamie Chaffey said. "The scholarship was started by our former mayor and long-term councillor Gae Swain 19 years ago when a report showed how low our tertiary education entry figures were. "She saw this as a way to encourage and support our students to take the leap that can be difficult, particularly if you have to move away to study. "This is just one of the reasons the Gunnedah community is a great home to come back to when our students are qualified and embarking on our career." The annual scholarships are open to all local students under 25 who want to further their training and education at university, TAFE, or an accrediting training organisation. About 400 scholarships have been awarded over almost two decades. Among the previous recipients is Reanna Hill who was a guest speaker at the presentation on Tuesday and shared her journey of becoming a qualified teacher.

