There is now temporary pedestrian access on the damaged Orange Grove Road bridge near Gunnedah. The 93-year-old bridge has been closed to traffic since January after vandals set fire to the timber foundations causing irreparable damage. "We have been able to open the bridge for safe pedestrian access as a temporary solution for the people who live surrounding the bridge to make it easier for residents, including children who need to get the school bus," council's infrastructure services director Jeremy Bartlett said. "Unfortunately, this is only a temporary solution as pedestrian access will not be possible after the remainder of the bridge is demolished towards the end of April." Read also: Mr Bartlett said the council understood the community's frustration with the ongoing issue and had tried to find a solution, but the extensive damage rendered it unsafe for motorists. The bridge is located about 30 kilometres along the road from the Kelvin Road turn-off. "Community members have also asked us if it is possible to open part of the bridge to traffic," he said. "While it is difficult to see the extent of the damage if you are looking at the concrete layer that lies across the top of the timber structure, the fire has burnt supporting girders that are critical to the structural integrity of this bridge. "The bridge was built in 1929 and due to its age and design, the damage means no part of the structure is safe enough to take the weight of a vehicle. If it was opened, it could operate without incident for some time, but it could also collapse. We can't open it if we cannot ensure the safety of motorists." The lack of access is an ongoing headache for locals and school bus drivers who have been detoured. The council said construction of the new bridge was due to start before May but couldn't start earlier because its close proximity to Lake Keepit meant the timeline was affected by unpredictable Namoi River levels and water allocations in the first part of the year. "This is a major inconvenience for people along Orange Grove Road, but unfortunately, it is unavoidable," Mr Bartlett said. There were already plans to replace the bridge before it was vandalised and a 20-tonne load limit was placed on it in early 2020 after a structural inspection found the bridge was in poor condition due to its age. A construction tender for the new $1.2 million bridge was awarded in July 2021 and the contractor has completed the design phase. There will be no pedestrian access during construction. The new bridge is expected to be completed by mid-2022 and will be funded through the NSW Fixing Country Bridges Program, Federal Bridge Renewal Program and the council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/e9f61842-417b-4b9f-a0bc-b3e7ebd30b4b.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg