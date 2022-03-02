news, local-news,

Construction on Gunnedah new proposed animal impound shelter could start within the year if the right contractors can be found. The Gunnedah Shire Council said it would soon call for tenders for the design and construction of the facility, which may include shelter and exercise runs for 18 dogs, a dedicated cattery, veterinary treatment room and free range exercise yards. A development application for the shelter was approved at February's ordinary council meeting. Read also: The new facility will enable the Gunnedah Shire Council to assist in micro-chipping animals, deliver responsible pet ownership programs and work with rescue organisations to provide more options for animal rehoming. The impound will be constructed at the existing impound site on Quia Road and designs will incorporate the current building, which will be converted into a cattery. A new access road will also be laid. The project will be partly funded by a $388,909 grant in the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LCRI) program. The existing impound is about 20 years old and space has one of a number of issues. Purpose-built cat enclosures were added in 2020.

