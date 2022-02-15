news, local-news,

Liverpool Plains Shire Council's roads team is planning to complete rehabilitation work on 4.8 km of Morduval Lane, near the Tamarang rail silo before 30 June 2022. The work to be carried out will be between the 5.5 kilometre mark and 10.3km from the Tamarang Siding. Liverpool Plains Shire Council Mayor, Cr Doug Hawkins OAM said the significant investment at Morduval Lane would add another important upgrade to an overall plan by Council to develop its transport routes throughout the shire. "Council has 1,320 kilometres of road network to manage, which equates to 94 per cent of the roads in the shire. Read also: "Significant tonnages of grain, cattle and cotton use this road and travel through the area so we want to make sure we have a road network that can be safe, efficient and economical. "This funding will fit with our plans to develop a Liverpool Plains Freight Strategy that was endorsed by Council at is 22 September 2021 meeting. "Research by Council indicates about 545,000 tonnes of grain, more than 1.3 million tonnes of gravel, 120,000 bales of cotton and about 155,000 head of cattle are produced in the LPSC local government area. "This produce requires a massive number of truck movements, about 90,000 a year, within our shire to get it from the farm gate to market," Cr Hawkins said.

