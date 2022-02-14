Cricket: Albion and Mornington win big as end of season nears

sport, local-sport,

The weekend's First Grade cricket action in Gunnedah featured a pair of strong wins, which were largely driven by some standout performances with both bat and ball. The first match between the Kookaburras Cricket Club and Albion Cricket Club was decided in little more than 44 overs, as the latter took advantage of the opportunity to bowl first. After the Kookaburras won the toss and elected to bat at Wolseley Oval, Albion opener Ashley White (2-13) struck early to leave the batting side wobbling at 2-8. With early inroads made, Albion continued to take consistent wickets throughout the innings as the Kookaburras struggled to form meaningful partnerships. The ever-dangerous James Mack starred with ball in hand with 6-15 from his eight overs. This was Mack's third five-wicket haul of the season, and despite determined knocks from Chris Holliday (20 not out) and Stephen Keeler (18), the Kookaburras could only manage a total of 75 from 33.1 overs. Andrew Osmond (1-13) and Mitchell Herden (1-23) also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In reply, Albion took 11.1 overs to chase down the total, despite losing Brad Cady early to a run-out. Opening batter Damien Baldwin (34 not out) and Ryan Cooper (31 not out) saw the side home with a minimum of fuss to claim their team's ninth win of the season and retain its top of the table spot. The Kookaburras, meanwhile, still sit at the bottom of the ladder with just a single win to their name in 2021/22. The second of the First Grade games to take place over the weekend featured a stark contrast, as the Mornington Cricket Club was sent in to bat by Court House Cricket Club at Kitchener Oval. With hindsight, this might have proved a regrettable decision as Mornington piled on a daunting total of 9-183. Ryan Smith led the batting effort with his 69 not out, and was ably supported by the likes of Henry Johns (18), Matt Agostino (15), and Ben Hennessy (15). Sam Doubleday was the standout bowler for Court House with 4-31 from his eight overs, while opener Braithen Winsor also bowled well for 2-16. Court House got off to a promising start in the second innings, as Kyle Gallen's 31 at the top of the order set the foundation for a strong reply. But after he fell at 1-37, wickets tumbled with regularity until Doubleday (21 not out) came in at number seven to steady the innings. But his efforts came too little, too late as the Court House tailenders fell with roughly 60 runs remaining and Mornington secured a big win. This weekend, on Saturday, February 19, Albion will take on Mornington at Wolseley Oval, and Kookaburras will take on Court House at Kitchener Oval. Both matches will begin from 1pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

