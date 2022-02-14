news, local-news,

Gongues Constructions is looking for more local contractors to work on the Quipolly Water Project. The infrastructure project on the Liverpool Plains will ensure Werris Creek residents will have a secure and consistent water supply from Quipolly Dam through the construction of a new water treatment plant. Read also: Progress on the project is stepping up as work continues on the pipelines connecting Quirindi to Werris Creek and Werris Creek to the proposed plant, an additional 400,000L reservoir at Werris Creek, and chlorination rooms at North Quirindi and Werris Creek. Kathy McGreal from Willow Tree has recently joined the project as the new Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Management (HSEQ). "Risk comes in all factors," Ms McGreal said. "The Quipolly Water Project has to consider environmental challenges, work practices and behavioural risks, tools, plant and equipment; all of which can provide hazards in the construction process. "The big thing is ensuring that risk management is provided for all the contractors involved with the project." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

